Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Binance, Bithumb and Radar Relay. Aeternity has a market cap of $37.98 million and $11.10 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000613 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 367,015,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,242 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Zebpay, OKEx, Liqui, HADAX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, IDAX, Crex24, ZB.COM, BigONE, LATOKEN, CoinBene, OOOBTC, BitMart, FCoin, HitBTC, Koinex, OTCBTC and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

