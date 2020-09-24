AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

About AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

AFC Ajax NV operates a soccer club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates soccer stadium and youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

