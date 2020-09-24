AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $$3.93 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

