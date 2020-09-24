Aion Price Tops $0.0792 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Aion has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00095714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00229575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01474539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00206425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Liqui, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

