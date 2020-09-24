Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a coverage optimism score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Airbus’ ranking:

Shares of EADSF traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.30. 13,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. Airbus has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $154.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EADSF shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

