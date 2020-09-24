Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.96

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

