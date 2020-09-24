Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Trading Down 2.1%

Alphabet Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) shares dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $209.38 and last traded at $209.61. Approximately 4,424,597 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $214.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.82.

Alphabet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRK/B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.