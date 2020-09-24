Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

NYSE ATUS opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock worth $123,374,673. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $90,722,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,206 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,120 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 869.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

