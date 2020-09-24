American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.