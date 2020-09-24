Amino Network (AMIO) One Day Volume Tops $29,592.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. Amino Network has a total market cap of $87,830.43 and approximately $29,592.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. In the last week, Amino Network has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.04437050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00060217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

