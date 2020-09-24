Amino Network One Day Volume Reaches $29,723.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Amino Network has a total market cap of $85,717.90 and approximately $29,723.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043128 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.94 or 0.04560212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033990 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

