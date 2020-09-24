Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.31. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

