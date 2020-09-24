Analysts Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.70). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 416%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 69.27%. The business had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.12 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ASPS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,180. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 117,875 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 11,600 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $100,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

