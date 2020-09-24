Analysts Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

CMPI opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

