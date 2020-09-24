Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post $17.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the highest is $27.60 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $110.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $155.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $181.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $294.94 million, with estimates ranging from $214.10 million to $364.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,094,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 531,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.15. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

