Analysts Expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce sales of $3.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Adobe reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $15.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,581,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,604 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $470.39 on Thursday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

