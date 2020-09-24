Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nike Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nike in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nike’s FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nike from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Nike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nike from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Nike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $130.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock worth $26,663,725. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

