Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Datadog (DDOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG):

9/21/2020 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2020 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/15/2020 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Datadog had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/12/2020 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

8/7/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $59.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $85.00.

7/28/2020 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/27/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion and a PE ratio of -4,555.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $49,047,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,292,413 shares of company stock valued at $200,778,904. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 587.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 562.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

