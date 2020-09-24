Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 24th (ACIU, AGFMF, AMH, BA, CABA, CDPYF, GIS, HXL, IIPZF, INVH)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 24th:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get AC Immune SA alerts:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.