Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Micron Technology (MU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently:

9/23/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/14/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/19/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron’s near-term performance might be hurt by the bleak memory chip demand as customers are adjusting inventories in response to the economic recession caused by COVID-19. Additionally, higher mix of low-margin NAND products and a slow decline in manufacturing costs might strain margins. Stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, growing demand from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G adoption are an upside. Increasing mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are positives. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT devices and wireless infrastructure.”

8/17/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

8/14/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00.

8/13/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cascend Securities from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,159,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,750,697. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get Micron Technology Inc alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.