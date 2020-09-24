Analyzing BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -135.18% Cidara Therapeutics -173.61% -102.45% -60.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.65, suggesting a potential upside of 130.10%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -10.83 Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 5.93 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -2.05

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

