Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.