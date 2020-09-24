Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:AM opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.67.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The business had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $88,127,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $38,487,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,978,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,375 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $9,371,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $22,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

