Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $904.80

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $904.80 and traded as high as $1,067.00. Antofagasta shares last traded at $1,041.00, with a volume of 1,213,902 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target (up previously from GBX 965 ($12.61)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 917.69 ($11.99).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,090.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 904.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

