Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.71

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $7.82. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 155,072 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APDN. ValuEngine lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 304.46%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $577,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

