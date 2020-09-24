Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,121,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $844.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

