Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,900,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after buying an additional 119,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.62.

Shares of ANET opened at $198.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.71. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,953. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

