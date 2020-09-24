AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to report sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.53 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $26.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.05 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.65 billion to $30.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,783,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,926 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,266,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZN opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

