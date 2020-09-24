ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops One Day Volume of $1,932.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $1,932.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00417361 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002684 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,306,903 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

