Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of Atlantica Yield worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 127.1% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $161,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

NASDAQ AY opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is 275.41%.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.