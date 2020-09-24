Atria Investments LLC Acquires 19,373 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allstate by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Allstate by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

ALL opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

