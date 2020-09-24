Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,504 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Blackline worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackline by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackline alerts:

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,013 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,323 over the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Blackline in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Blackline stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $94.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.