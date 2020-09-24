Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $677.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $679.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.64.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

