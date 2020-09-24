Augur Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.15 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $156.24 million and $15.15 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $14.20 or 0.00133216 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, Livecoin and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00226750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01471768 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00202048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24, Kraken, Zebpay, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Upbit, Binance, ChaoEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, AirSwap, Liqui, Cobinhood, ABCC, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Bitbns, Bittrex, Mercatox, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Poloniex, Bitsane, Koinex, BitBay and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.