Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.30 to C$10.25. The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 971228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.