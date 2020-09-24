Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16.

Aurubis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

