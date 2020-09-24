Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.97 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.38.

Get Australian Unity Office Fund alerts:

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.