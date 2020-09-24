AutoZone, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $14.25 Per Share (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the company will post earnings of $14.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $19.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $80.60 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Nomura raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.56.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,128.95 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,204.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,088.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,856,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,459,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

