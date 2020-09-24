AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,013.22

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,013.22 and traded as high as $4,948.00. AVEVA Group shares last traded at $4,833.00, with a volume of 140,380 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,770 ($49.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,209 ($55.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,673.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,013.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

In other news, insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.85), for a total transaction of £20,975.60 ($27,408.34).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

