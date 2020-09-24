Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.44-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.07 million.

NASDAQ AVNT traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 388,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,515. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.