Azbit 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,773.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Azbit token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BW.com and Hotbit. Azbit has a total market cap of $520,691.54 and approximately $1,773.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.89 or 0.04586452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034005 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Azbit Token Profile

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 125,377,358,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,932,913,678 tokens. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azbit’s official website is azbit.com. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news.

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BW.com and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.