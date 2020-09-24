Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €120.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.50 ($119.41).

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €118.75 ($139.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,372 shares. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €100.16.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

