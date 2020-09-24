Baader Bank Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

Sixt stock traded down €4.00 ($4.71) during trading on Thursday, hitting €72.00 ($84.71). 90,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is €75.52 and its 200 day moving average is €66.75. Sixt has a 52 week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52 week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

