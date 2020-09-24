BAKR STEE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BSRT) Shares Down 1.5%

BAKR STEE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BSRT) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.13 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66.25 ($0.87). Approximately 7,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 31,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.25 ($0.88).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.07.

About BAKR STEE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BSRT)

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

