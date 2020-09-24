Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

BTE opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $110.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 97.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 605,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

