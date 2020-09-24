BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.76

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $14.66. BBX Capital shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 60,289 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $264.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($1.11). BBX Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $94.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 415,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

BBX Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

