Beam Global (BEEM) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) is one of 139 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Beam Global to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global’s peers have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Beam Global Competitors -49.29% -6.21% -2.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global Competitors 2905 9084 15187 927 2.50

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Beam Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million -$3.93 million -12.73 Beam Global Competitors $3.28 billion $569.50 million 2.32

Beam Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Beam Global peers beat Beam Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Beam Global

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

