Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHLB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,562. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 370.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 74.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 49,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

