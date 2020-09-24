Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 41,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 92,135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 370.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

