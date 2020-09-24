BetProtocol Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $222,968.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00095714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00229575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01474539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00206425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

